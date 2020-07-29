Rajasthan Governor Rejects 3rd Govt Proposal for Assembly Session
This is reportedly the third time the government’s proposal to convene the session is being rejected by the Governor
In another setback to the Congress government in Rajasthan, that has been attempting to convene an Assembly session, Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday, 29 July, reportedly sent back the third proposal for the same.
The Gehlot government had on Tuesday sent its third proposal to the Governor, recommending the Assembly session be convened from 31 July, NDTV reported
Despite CM Ashok Gehlot meeting with the Governor earlier in the day at Raj Bhavan, Mishra failed to give the go-ahead required. The Congress government, meanwhile, is confident that it will have the required numbers to win the floor test, in the event it takes place.
According to Indian Express, CM Gehlot has said that regardless of the delay in convening the session, his government “will be victorious”. Mishra has reportedly set three conditions for convening the Assembly session i.e. mandatory social distancing, a 21-day notice period and live broadcast of the proceedings.
The Governor had, on 27 July, reportedly written back to the government’s proposal saying the Governor had no issue with calling the session, "keeping in mind the suggestions made.” While rejecting the proposal for the first time on 24 July, Mishra had cited 6 reasons, including lack of a confirmed date and the fact that multiple related cases were currently in court.
A press release from the Governor’s office has announced the cancellation of Independence Day celebrations in the state, already meant to be a low-key affair, citing rising coronavirus cases in Rajasthan.
Meanwhile, the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) on Wednesday filed a writ petition in Rajasthan High Court against merger of six BSP MLAs with the ruling Congress party in state.
In a related development, a BJP leader on Tuesday filed another petition in the high court challenging the decision of the Assembly Speaker to reject his complaint over the BSP MLAs joining the Congress, with the plea seeking cancellation of their membership.
(With inputs from Indian Express and NDTV)
