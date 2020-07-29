Rajasthan Governor Rejects 3rd Govt Proposal for Assembly Session

In another setback to the Congress government in Rajasthan, that has been attempting to convene an Assembly session, Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday, 29 July, reportedly sent back the third proposal for the same.

The Gehlot government had on Tuesday sent its third proposal to the Governor, recommending the Assembly session be convened from 31 July, NDTV reported

Despite CM Ashok Gehlot meeting with the Governor earlier in the day at Raj Bhavan, Mishra failed to give the go-ahead required. The Congress government, meanwhile, is confident that it will have the required numbers to win the floor test, in the event it takes place.

According to Indian Express, CM Gehlot has said that regardless of the delay in convening the session, his government “will be victorious”. Mishra has reportedly set three conditions for convening the Assembly session i.e. mandatory social distancing, a 21-day notice period and live broadcast of the proceedings.

