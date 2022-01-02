Raipur Dharam Sansad: A Saint Ought to Behave Like One, Says Mahant Ramsundar
Mahant Ramsundar Das also disassociated himself from 'Sant' Kalicharan's derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi.
Two days after 'Sant' Kalicharan was sent to judicial custody till 13 January for making derogatory remarks against Mahatma Gandhi, The Quint spoke to Mahant Ramsundar Das from Chhattisgarh's Dudhadhari Temple to find out what exactly had happened at the 'Dharam Sansad' organised from 25 to 26 December.
Kalicharan was arrested by the Raipur Police on Thursday, 30 December, for his derogatory remarks at the Chhattisgarh 'Dharam Sansad'. His plea for bail will be heard on Monday, 3 January.
Mahant Ramsundar Das disassociated himself from Kalicharan's derogatory comments against Mahatma Gandhi, and termed the whole incident "unfortunate."
The Quint asked him to describe the proceedings at the Sansad and how this set a precedent for future congregations, if any.
"A two-day event had been organised in Chattisgarh's capital Raipur on 25 and 26 December. The event on 25 December was very peaceful. The next day, on 26 December, the event started at 10 am," he said.
"In the evening, Sant Kalicharan was supposed to speak on Sanatana Dharam and the Indian culture. However, while delivering his speech, Kalicharan made indecent and objectionable statements against Mahatma Gandhi. I did not like it."
"When it was my turn to speak, I protested against that, and later, distanced myself from the Sansad," he added.
"The Dharam Sansad had lost its way, strayed from its path. I did not like the comments. I did not support it as comments had been made against Mahatma Gandhi, the Father of the Nation."
Earlier, speaking during an event on 26 December, Mahant Das had said:
"I feel sad to say that he strayed from the issue on which the Dharam Sansad had been organised. I want to ask you all, what did we get from the two-day event? Mahatma Gandhi, who spent his life fighting for India's freedom, was called a traitor on this platform."
On being asked how this incident would impact the Sanatana Dharam, he said, "The Sanatana Dharam has been here for ages and will remain. It was not created by one man. If you are a saint, you will have to behave like one, and if you have said something wrong, then you should admit to your mistakes."
When asked if this incident would have an effect on the followers of Sanatana Dharam and the common man, he said, "The Chattisgarh incident has no relation and should not be associated with what happened at Delhi or Haridwar's Dharam Sansad. The event was organised by and for Sanatana Dharam followers. Our sole objective was to take the message of Sanatana Dharam to the people. However, the event took a different turn altogether, which was unfortunate."
On being asked if 'Sant' Kalicharan, who was arrested from Khajuraho on 30 December, should be punished, he said, "The police and the law will take their own course of action."
Background
Kalicharan was arrested by Raipur Police from Madhya Pradesh's Khajuraho on Thursday, days after a video of him making a derogatory speech against Mahatma Gandhi at the Chhattisgarh 'Dharam Sansad' went viral.
In purported videos of the event that have been circulated on social media, 'Sant' Kalicharan could be heard saying:
"They (minorities) seized power through politics here. And the great **** Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi led us to this ruin. Salutations to GodJi ji that he killed that ****."
A case was registered against the 'godman' at the Tikrapara Police Station of Raipur.
Kalicharan was remanded to police custody till Saturday. Visuals had then emerged of him exiting the court premises amid cheers of "Jai Shri Ram". He was flanked by the police, the press, and his followers, and appeared to be smiling.
BJP leaders, including Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, and Union Minister Giriraj Singh, had criticised the Chhattisgarh government for the arrest.
