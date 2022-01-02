Raipur Dharam Sansad: A Saint Ought to Behave Like One, Says Mahant Ramsundar

On being asked how this incident would impact the Sanatana Dharam, he said, "The Sanatana Dharam has been here for ages and will remain. It was not created by one man. If you are a saint, you will have to behave like one, and if you have said something wrong, then you should admit to your mistakes."

When asked if this incident would have an effect on the followers of Sanatana Dharam and the common man, he said, "The Chattisgarh incident has no relation and should not be associated with what happened at Delhi or Haridwar's Dharam Sansad. The event was organised by and for Sanatana Dharam followers. Our sole objective was to take the message of Sanatana Dharam to the people. However, the event took a different turn altogether, which was unfortunate."

On being asked if 'Sant' Kalicharan, who was arrested from Khajuraho on 30 December, should be punished, he said, "The police and the law will take their own course of action."