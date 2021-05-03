Rahul Kanwal, Accused of ‘Peddling Fake News’, Apologises to Sena

In response to Kanwal’s ill-considered claim, one of the ruling parties in Maharashtra Shiv Sena penned a letter to India Today Group saying that their senior anchor had ‘peddled fake news.’

“... to deliberately defame us through misinformation speaks volumes of the political bias of the anchor. It reeks of malice and misinformation campaign, maybe to divert the national debate on an important day of election result and as the country rages through COVID-19,” the letter read.

The letter urged for action against the journalist, and also sought an apology from Kanwal “on the same platforms that he has voiced this fake news on.”