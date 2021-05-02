‘Head Would Be Chopped Off’: Poonawalla Leaves India After Threats

Serum Institute of India chief Adar Poonawalla in an interview to The Times alleged that he had been receiving threats in India and said that he and his family have left the country and were in London after unprecedented “pressure and aggression” over the demands for the COVID-19 vaccine.

“I’m staying here for an extended period because I don’t want to go back to that situation,” he said.

“I don’t want to be in a situation where you are trying to do your job and just because you can’t supply the needs of X, Y or Z, you really don’t want to guess what they are going to do,” he said, adding, “Everything falls on my shoulders, but I can’t do it alone.”

Poonawalla said that he was planning to begin production outside India and will return to India in a few days.