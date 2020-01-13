QBullet: PM Talks CAA at Belur Math; Delhi Sees Record Protests

Amid the ongoing protests, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, 12 January, said some sections were trying to “misguide” the youth on the Citizenship (Amendment) Act which, he said, is “a law to provide citizenship, not snatch it away”.

Addressing a gathering at Belur Math, the headquarters of Ramakrishna Mission, on the second day of his visit here, Modi said: “Aaj rashtriya yuva divas pe main phir se desh ke nawjawanon ko, Paschim Bangal ke naujawanon ko, North-East ke naujawanon ko… zaroor kuch kehna chahta hun. Aisa nahin hain ke desh ki nagarikatwa dene ki liye raaton raat koi naya kanoon banaya gaya hain. Hum sabko pata hona chahiye ke doosre desh se kisi bhi dharam ke, koi bhi vyakti, jo Bharat mein aastha rakhta hai, Bharat ke samvidhan ko maanta hain, Bharat ke nagarikatwa le sakta hain, koi duvidha nahin hain is mein.”

(On the occasion of national youth day, I want to tell the youth of the country, the youth of West Bengal, the youth of North-East that the law to grant citizenship was not changed overnight. We should all know that any person from any country, of any religion, who believes in India and its Constitution, can be granted Indian citizenship. There’s no doubt about this.)

(Source: The Indian Express)