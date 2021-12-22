Punjab Government To Provide Free Sanitary Pads to Women Every Month

The Congress government in Punjab announced on Monday, 22 December, that free sanitary pads will be provided to needy women every month at all 27,314 Anganwadi centres across the state under the 'Udaan Scheme', news agency ANI reported.

Social Security and Women and Child Development Minister Razia Sultana had launched the scheme at Malerkotla recently.

Sultana said that several initiatives have been taken by the government to empower women in Punjab and added that nine sanitary pads per month will be provided for free to needy females at all the Anganwadi Centers in Punjab.