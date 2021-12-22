Punjab Government To Provide Free Sanitary Pads to Women Every Month
A total of 1.23 crore pads will be distributed under this scheme.
The Congress government in Punjab announced on Monday, 22 December, that free sanitary pads will be provided to needy women every month at all 27,314 Anganwadi centres across the state under the 'Udaan Scheme', news agency ANI reported.
Social Security and Women and Child Development Minister Razia Sultana had launched the scheme at Malerkotla recently.
Sultana said that several initiatives have been taken by the government to empower women in Punjab and added that nine sanitary pads per month will be provided for free to needy females at all the Anganwadi Centers in Punjab.
In the first phase, over 50 women are being covered at each Anganwadi Centre and sanitary pads would be given to 13.65 lakh beneficiaries each month. A total of 1.23 crore pads will be distributed under this scheme.
Meanwhile, a women's shop has also been set up in Malerkotla district, providing a space for women to sell indigenous and homemade goods.
Sultana also asserted that the state government is taking up efforts to increase the female sex ratio in the state.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.