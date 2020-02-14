Pune Court Transfers Bhima-Koregaon Case to Mumbai’s NIA Court
In the Bhima-Koregaon case, Pune Sessions Court on Friday, 14 February, passed an order to transfer all the records and further proceedings of the case to Special National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court, Mumbai.
Before the judge passed the order, the prosecution submitted an application stating that they do not have any objection to the NIA’s plea seeking transfer of the case.
Earlier during the day, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar said that the Maharashtra government's alleged decision to transfer the Bhima-Koregaon case to the Centre is constitutionally wrong as the investigation falls under the sate's jurisdiction.
A day ago, the Maharashtra government had said that it had no objection to the NIA taking over the probe into the case.
‘Maha Govt Supporting the Decision Is Wrong’
Pawar said, “Behaviour of some people in Maharashtra Police was objectionable. I wanted that the role of these officers is investigated.”
Last month, the state's Home Minister Anil Deshmukh had said that the Centre should not have transferred the case to NIA without looping in the state government.
The centre transferred the probe in the case from Pune Police to the NIA in January, a decision which was then criticised by the Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress government in Maharashtra.
What’s the Case About?
The case relates to alleged inflammatory speeches delivered at the Elgar Parishad conclave, held at Shaniwarwada in Pune on 31 December 2017, which the police claimed, triggered violence near the Koregaon-Bhima war memorial in the district the following day.
Pune Police has claimed the conclave was backed by Maoists.
During the probe, the police arrested Left-leaning activists Sudhir Dhawale, Rona Wilson, Surendra Gadling, Mahesh Raut, Shoma Sen, Arun Ferreira, Vernon Gonsalves, Sudha Bharadwaj and Varavara Rao for alleged Maoist links.
These nine activists, currently in jail, are among 11 people booked by the NIA in the Bhima-Koregaon case.
(With inputs from PTI, ANI)
