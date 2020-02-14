Pune Court Transfers Bhima-Koregaon Case to Mumbai’s NIA Court

Before the judge passed the order, the prosecution submitted an application stating that they do not have any objection to the NIA’s plea seeking transfer of the case.

Earlier during the day, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Chief Sharad Pawar said that the Maharashtra government's alleged decision to transfer the Bhima-Koregaon case to the Centre is constitutionally wrong as the investigation falls under the sate's jurisdiction.

A day ago, the Maharashtra government had said that it had no objection to the NIA taking over the probe into the case.