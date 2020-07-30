Priyanka Gandhi Vacates Govt-Alloted Bungalow in Lodhi Estate
A “Vacation Report” has also been issued on behalf of the CPWD for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra.
Congress Leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday, 30 July, handed over the possession of her central government allotted Lodhi Estate accommodation to officials of the Central Public Works Department.
The house had been allotted to her on security grounds, a statement issued by All India Congress Committee (AICC) said.
Gandhi had been living in the house since 1997.
What Does The Statement Say?
According to the AICC statement, a full inspection of the house was conducted by the CPWD, ensuring that the house was handed over in good condition.
“She has paid all electricity, water and previous dues and is waiting for the final assessment for the license fee of the month of July from the Directorate of Estates… to close all accounts with reference to the allotment and subsequent cancellation of the lease of the government bungalow.”AICC Statement
What is Next for Priyanka?
Priyanka, according to the AICC, will be first moving into a temporary accommodation. She will move out of that when a more permanent accommodation rented by her in Delhi is ready for use.
But Why Did Priyanka Move Out Now?
Gandhi had been served an eviction notice by the central government on 1 July.
The Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs had asked her to move out of the bungalow as she no longer had Special Protection Group security.
The notice had said that unless the home ministry made an exception on grounds of security, she would not be entitled to the bungalow.
Gandhi vacated the bungalow before the deadline for her eviction expired.
