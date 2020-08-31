7 Days State Mourning Declared in View of Pranab Mukherjee’s Death

In the post-Indira era, Mukherjee broke away from the Congress and formed his own party called the Rashtriya Samajwadi Congress in West Bengal. But he later sorted out his differences with Rajiv Gandhi and merged his party back with the Congress in 1989.

He became the Head of Planning Commission in 1991 and then the Foreign Minister in the Congress government led by PV Narasimha Rao.

When Congress-led United Progressive Alliance (UPA) came back to power in 2004, Mukherjee joined Manmohan Singh’s Cabinet as the defence minister. He was later made the Minister of External Affairs in 2006 and went on to become the finance minister in 2009 in the UPA-2 cabinet.

In July 2012, Pranab Mukherjee became the President of India.