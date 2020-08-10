Former President Pranab Mukherjee Tests Positive for COVID-19
The 84-year-old asked those who came in contact with him in the past week to self-isolate and also get tested.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh visited Army's Research and Referral (R&R) Hospital to enquire about the health of former President Pranab Mukherjee, who is admitted here after testing positive for COVID-19, reported ANI.
Mukherjee is the latest to join the list of politicians who tested positive for COVID-19, including Home Minister Amit Shah, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, MP Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Karnataka Heath Minister B Sriramulu.
Meanwhile, with a single-day spike of 62,064 cases, India’s total COVID-19 tally crossed 22 lakh with over 44,000 deaths on Monday, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
