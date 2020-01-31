At Airport, Women Ask Postcard News Founder to ‘Sing Vande Matram’

Hegde, who is a well known social media personality, has been charged with spreading fake news on several occasions.

In April 2019, he was arrested for spreading fake news in Karnataka when his website put up a fake letter claiming it was written by MB Patil to UPA Chairperson Sonia Gandhi detailing how he was planning to divide the Lingayat Community in Karnataka by granting them the status of a separate religion.

Earlier, in March 2018, Hegde was also arrested for allegedly spreading false information about a Jain monk who had been injured in an accident. He was charged with promoting enmity between different groups, deliberately insulting religious beliefs, and criminal conspiracy, under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code.