Police Let Shoe Supplier Go, Held Me: UP Muslim Man Shares Ordeal

Vishal Chauhan, a local Bajrang Dal leader, told The Quint, “I was informed by one of our karyakartas that a Muslim shopkeeper Nasir was selling shoes with ‘thakur’ written underneath it in the local market of Gulaothi. When I went there to check, he showed us the shoes. We took him to the police station.”

He had initially filed an FIR with sections 153A (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC.

A video accessed by The Quint shows Nasir asking a group of men, “Am I the manufacturer of these shoes?” Another man, who cannot be seen, is heard replying, “Then why are you selling them here?”

It is not clear which company manufactured the shoes with ‘thakur’ written on its sole. A shoe manufacturing company called the Thakur Footwear Company, based in Agra, was being named by social media users. But the owner of the company, Narender Trilokani, told The Quint, “We are a 40-year-old company. Our logo is TFC, we don’t use ‘thakur’ as our logo. So the shopkeeper in Bulandshahr was not selling shoes from our brand.”