FIR on Muslim Man by Bajrang Dal Leader For Selling ‘Thakur’ Shoes
A local Bajrang Dal leader saw a Muslim shopkeeper selling shoes with ‘Thakur’ written on its soles & filed an FIR.
A local Bajrang Dal leader has filed an FIR with serious charges against a Muslim shopkeeper in Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr for selling ‘Thakur’ brand shoes on Tuesday, 5 January.
Vishal Chauhan, district coordinator of Bajrang Dal, told The Quint, “I was informed by one of our karyakartas that a Muslim shopkeeper Nasir was selling shoes with Thakur written underneath it in the local market of Gulaothi. When I went there to check, he showed us the shoes. We took him to the police station and now a probe has started to find the manufacturer of the shoe brand.”
An FIR with sections 153A (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 323 (for voluntarily causing hurt) and 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of the peace) of the IPC were filed against the man and he was taken in police custody.
SHO Sachin Malik, Thana Gulaothi, told The Quint that the man has not been arrested but have been brought to the police station for further investigation. After a couple of people called out the UP police for detaining the Muslim shopkeeper despite him not manufacturing the shoes, the Bulandshahr Police wrote in a tweet that if they had not acted, “some people would have reacted badly.”
A video accessed by The Quint shows the Nasir asking a group of men, “Am I the manufacturer of these shoes?”. Another man, who cannot be seen, is heard replying, “Then why are you selling them here?”
It is not clear which company manufactured the shoes with “Thakur” written on its sole. A shoe manufacturing company called the Thakur Footwear Company, based in Agra was being named by social media users. But owner of the company, Narender Trilokani, told The Quint, “We are a 40-year-old company. Our logo is TFC, we don’t use ‘Thakur’ as our logo. So the shopkeeper in Bulandshahr was not selling shoes from our brand.”
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.