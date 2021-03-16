PM Modi’s Principal Advisor PK Sinha Steps Down: Report

PK Sinha was appointed the Principal Advisor to the PM in September 2019.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Principal Advisor PK Sinha has resigned from the position, reported PTI, citing sources.

As per NDTV, Sinha cited “personal grounds” for resignation.

Who is PK Sinha?

Sinha was appointed the Principal Advisor to the PM in September 2019. Prior to that he was briefly an officer on special duty (OSD).

Sinha is a retired IAS officer of the 1977 batch, reported PTI. He has also served as a Cabinet Secretary for four years, and as Secretary in the Ministry of Power.

More Details

As per PTI, Sinha’s tenure was supposed to end with that of Modi’s or until further appointment, whichever came earlier. However, as per NDTV, even though a post had been created for PK Sinha, he had been working without any official rank, unlike his colleagues PK Mishra and Ajit Doval, who were both given Cabinet rank.

Sinha’s job entailed dealing with policy matters of all ministries and departments in the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) and subjects that were not assigned to Mishra or Doval.

(With inputs from PTI and NDTV)

