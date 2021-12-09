Mortal Remains of CDS Rawat, 12 Others Reach Delhi, PM Modi Will Pay Tribute
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to pay his last respects to late CDS Rawat and the others on Thursday.
The Indian Airforce Aircraft carrying the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Bipin Rawat and other Armed Forces personnel landed at the Palam Airbase in New Delhi on Thursday, 9 December. The family members of the deceased and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval later paid their last respects. Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has reached the Palam Airbase to pay his last respects.
Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to pay tribute to late CDS Rawat and the others at around 9 pm on Thursday, ANI reports.
Earlier, the Indian Army had said:
"Shradhanjali ceremony is scheduled from 2030 hours onwards," as per ANI.
An IAF Mi-17V5 helicopter, which was carrying CDS General Rawat, crashed in Tamil Nadu's Coonoor on Wednesday, 8 December, leading to the unexpected demise of Rawat, his wife, and 11 other officials.
Civilians will be able to pay tribute to CDS General Bipin Rawat from 11 am and 12:30 pm at his Karaj marg residence on Friday, 10 December, reported ANI. Military personnel will be allowed to pay respects between 12:30 pm and 1:30 pm. The mortal remains of General Rawat will then be taken in a gun carriage for funeral in Delhi Cantt Brar Square, reported ANI.
Meanwhile, the last rites of Brigadier LS Lidder will be held at 9:15 am in Delhi Cantt on Friday.
The Indian Army, on Thursday, said they had positively identified the bodies of CDS Bipin Rawat, his wife and Brigadier LS Lidder, reported ANI.
"Positive identification of only three mortal remains has been possible as of now (Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat, and Brig LS Lidder), and their mortal remains will be released to the next of kin for final religious rites as desired by respective families," the Indian Army said, as per ANI.
"The process for positive identification of remaining mortal remains is continuing. Mortal remains will be kept at the Mortuary of Army Base Hospital till completion of positive identification formalities."
"Appropriate military funerals of all deceased are being planned and coordinated in close consultation with close family members," the Indian Army further said.
(With inputs from ANI.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.