‘Bombs Hurled From All Directions’: Union Minister’s House Attacked in Manipur

This is the second time that the minister's house came under attack.

Clashes had broken out in Manipur after a 'Tribal Solidarity March' was organised in the hill districts on 3 May to protest against the Meitei community's demand for Scheduled Tribe (ST) status.

Last month, RK Ranjan Singh, who is Minister of State for External Affairs and Education, held a meeting with a group of intellectuals from Manipur's Meitei and Kuki communities to discuss how to bring peace in the violence-hit northeast state.

The minister also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to "identify and condemn" local politicians who could be responsible for the trouble in Manipur.

"We are not to blame any community or ethnic group... The harmonious relations among ethnic groups are often violated by leaders for getting their political ends. Myopic politicians often play with the lives and emotions of the common people... They have done enough damage to society. Their tactics trigger unimaginable losses, for instance the present ethnic inferno. Such local leaders must be identified and condemned," Singh had written in a letter to PM Modi on 21 May.