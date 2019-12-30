Payal Tadvi Suicide: Two Accused Resident Doctors Get Clean Chit

Months after Dr Payal Tadvi, a doctor at the BYL Nair Hospital ended her life allegedly due to case-based harassment at the hands of three resident doctors, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has given a clean chit to two of the department heads for want of "linking evidence," reported The Indian Express.

The commission has said that Payal's family could not produce documentary proof of written complaints to the two faculty heads against the ragging that she was facing. The commission, according to The Indian Express report, also raised questions over how Payal's family did not take any action despite knowing the significance of the situation.