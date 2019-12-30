Payal Tadvi Suicide: Two Accused Resident Doctors Get Clean Chit
Months after Dr Payal Tadvi, a doctor at the BYL Nair Hospital ended her life allegedly due to case-based harassment at the hands of three resident doctors, the Maharashtra State Human Rights Commission has given a clean chit to two of the department heads for want of "linking evidence," reported The Indian Express.
The commission has said that Payal's family could not produce documentary proof of written complaints to the two faculty heads against the ragging that she was facing. The commission, according to The Indian Express report, also raised questions over how Payal's family did not take any action despite knowing the significance of the situation.
"They have conveyed that they never received any complaints from the family, over the course of one year of alleged harassment," the report quoted Sayeed as saying.
He said that Payal's mother and husband were not able to show any documents that they had submitted to the two department heads.
Payal's husband, however, said that the state was making them a scapegoat. He said that the family never sent a formal written complaint because they were given constant assurance that their complaints would be heard and addressed.
Payal's mother also reiterated her husband’s statement, saying they never escalated the issue because they were told everything would be handled.
Dr Payal Tadvi was found hanging in her hostel room at the Nair hospital on 22 May.
(With inputs from The Indian Express)
