Parliamentary Committee Criticises Foreign Ministry: Where Is MEA Falling Short?

The committee also noted that India's Diplomatic Service is, perhaps, the most short-staffed compared to many other countries whose economy and stature are much leaner than India's.

The report said that our missions abroad must be staffed with skilled diplomats to "work towards global leadership as envisaged and for executing foreign policy strategy effectively across countries."

But the reality of India's understaffed core diplomatic corps is obscured by the categorisation of diplomats into IFS (A) and other groups, according to critics. IFS (A) officers are the only trained diplomats produced by India, while other officers are either in ancillary roles or have been promoted to diplomat positions as part of the IFS (B) cadre.