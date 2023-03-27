New SC Judgment On Membership Under UAPA Renders the Act More Draconian

Last week, a three-judge bench of the Supreme Court overruled three judicial precedents to declare that even passive membership of an unlawful association so declared by the government will attract punishment under Section 10(a)(i) of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act, 1967 (UAPA).

This judgment removes one of the few potential safeguards against the overbroad provisions of the UAPA – an Act notorious for its capacity to be employed by governments in a bid to stifle dissent .

The decision by the three-judge bench is premised on flawed reasoning that results in an undermining of the fundamental rights guaranteed under the Constitution.