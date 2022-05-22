IFS Vivek Kumar Appointed As Private Secretary to PM Narendra Modi
A 2004-batch IFS officer, Kumar joined the PMO as a deputy secretary in 2014.
Indian Foreign Service (IFS) officer Vivek Kumar was, on Saturday, 21 May, appointed as Private Secretary (PS) to Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the joint secretary level.
The proposal for his appointment was approved by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinets on Friday. Kumar was serving as the director of the Prime Minister's Office.
"The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the proposal for the appointment of Vivek Kumar, IFS (2004) as PS to PM at Joint Secretary level in the Prime Minister’s Office with pay at level 14 of the Pay Matrix," reads the government order.
A 2004-batch IFS officer, Kumar joined the PMO as a deputy secretary in 2014. He completed his BTech in chemical engineering from IIT Bombay and has served in diplomatic positions in Russia and Australia.
(With inputs from ANI.)
