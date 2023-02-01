Defence vs Education vs Health: Which Sectors Got Biggest Budget Allocations?
Here is the list of key allocations made by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Union Budget 2023-24.
Union Budget 2023-24 allocations: Among the key government departments, the defence sector received an allocation of Rs 4,32,720 crore, while education got Rs 1,12,899 crore, and Railways got Rs 2,40,000 crore.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Here are the key budget estimates of 2023-24:
Pension- Rs 234359 crore
Defence- Rs 432720 crore
Agriculture and Allied Activities- Rs 144214 crore
Education- Rs 112899 crore
Energy- Rs 94915 crore
External Affairs- Rs 18050 crore
Health- Rs 88956 crore
IT and Telecom- Rs 93478 crore
Rural Development- Rs 238204 crore
Scientific Departments- Rs 32225 crore
Social Welfare- Rs 55080 crore
GST Compensation Fund- Rs 145000 crore
Transport- Rs 517034 crore
Urban Development- Rs 76432 crore
The FM has also allocated Rs 5,300 crore as an assistance to drought-prone Karnataka, announced the launch of a sub-scheme under PM Matsya Sampada Yojana with an outlay of Rs 6,000 crore, and PM Awas Yojana will receive Rs 79,000 crore.
How do the allocations for key sectors compare to the outlays that were announced in last year's budget?
Find all the details in the interactive above, and click here for our entire coverage of Budget 2023.
