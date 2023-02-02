US To End COVID-19 'Public Health Emergency' In May: What Will Change?

Almost three years after the COVID-19 pandemic was declared a public health emergency in the United States by then-President Donald Trump, it will finally end on 11 May this year, the Joe Biden administration announced.

What will this mean for the US public? Will it mean that whatever was free under the Department of Health and Human Services initiative or could be subsidised by the Medicare and Medicaid policies – personal protective equipment (PPE) gear and kits, masks, COVID-19 tests, COVID-19 vaccines – will become costlier?

FIT breaks it down.