How a Wheelchair User Student Fought for Accessibility at Pune's FTII

“I have faced challenges at every step of the way, in every building here,” said Rachaittri Gupta, a student of Editing at the Film Department of Pune's Film and Television Institute of India (FTII). The 34-year-old is a wheelchair user, who was enrolled in the 2020 batch at the prestigious institute.

A week ago, she found out that due to “inadequate attendance,” the FTII administration had decided that she should join the 2022 batch, vacate the hostel premises, and re-pay the fee to join the 2022 batch in July this year.

Gupta alleged that the reasons behind her low attendance are infrastructural issues at the FTII, and later an illness that kept her away from classes for around seven months. "I requested that I join the 2021 batch since the batch is currently in the part of the curriculum where I left off,” Gupta told The Quint.

On 13 March, the FTII student body halted their course for a week and demanded that she be enrolled in the 2021 batch.