Inside The Sakal Hindu Samaj: a TV Anchor, an Ex-BJP MLA and Rampant Hate Speech

As per a report published by the Indian Express, at least 50 such rallies have been organised across districts the state since November 2022.

Rabadia, a regular at these rallies, said that their aim is to 'save Hindus' and these rallies will continue till the state government acts on their request to bring in laws to safeguard the religion.

But what is the Sakal Hindu Samaj? Who are the people leading these protests? What are the main themes of conversations at these rallies? and what laws are being flouted?

The Quint spoke to people who participate in these gatherings, went through broadcasts of speeches delivered by leaders on stage, and accessed paperwork related to complaints registered against them to understand the social and political impact of a rise of the Sakal Hindu Samaj and hate speech in Maharashtra.