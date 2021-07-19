Oppn Disrupts Day 1 of Parliament Session as PM Modi Introduces New Ministers

As the Parliament's Monsoon Session commenced on Monday, 19 July, the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha were both adjourned several times amid ruckus by the Opposition, even while Prime Minister Narendra Modi was introducing the new Council of Ministers.

Disrupting PM Modi's address in both Houses, many Opposition leaders raised slogans, a conduct that PM Modi, along with several other Union ministers and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders condemned.

PM Modi said that he expected more enthusiasm in the Parliament as many women, Dalits, and tribals have become ministers.