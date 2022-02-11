'Cong Had No Vision Except Benefitting 1 Family': FM; RS Adjourned Till 10 March

As the first leg of the Budget Session of the Parliament reaches its last day, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday, 11 February, made a response in the Rajya Sabha to the discussion on the Union Budget 2022, saying "We went in for a Budget which would stand for continuity, which will be bringing in stability to the economy."

The proceedings Rajya Sabha commenced at 10 am on Friday, with a debate on the Union Budget 2022. The Upper House has been adjourned till 10 March, when the second leg of the Budget Session will commence.

Replying to the Opposition's criticism of the Budget in the Lok Sabha on Thursday, Sitharaman had lashed out against the double-digit inflation and the several scams during the two terms of United Progressive Alliance (UPA), which she termed as 'Andhkaal.'