Parliament Approves Direct Tax ‘Vivad Se Vishwas’ Bill

Responding to whether the Bill will provide amnesty to those who are covered under demonetisation-related cases, she said this scheme is "not an amnesty scheme at all" but the taxpayer has to pay a certain amount and that when calculating that amount, the undisclosed cash deposit during demonetisation is liable to suffer a tax of 75 percent.

"Hence the taxpayer has to pay 75 percent for settling the dispute regarding the cash deposits which have been made during the period of demonetisation. So it is not an amnesty for anybody," Sitharaman said.