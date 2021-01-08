Panipat Man Whose Hand Was Chopped Arrested, His Brothers Detained

When asked why his brother had been picked, this policeman said he did not know anything about it. "We do not know anything about this case, you should ask UP Police about that."

The lawyers told us that four men had been picked. "While Ikram, Ashfaq and Afzal, all his brothers were picked up twenty minutes later. Akhlaq’s brother-in-law Nadeem was picked up a day later. They have been picked up under Section 151 of the CrPC.

"The provision states that the arrest of people can only happen if there was a threat of them committing a cognizable offence. Like an assault, a theft etc. However, in this scenario they have provided no basis to have made this detention. Above point two of this section, it states you can not detain a person over 24 hours. However, they were picked up on 5 January evening around 6:00 pm and it is over two days today on 7 January evening and they are still in jail. This is wrong," Akhtar explained.

The Quint called the SHO at Nananuta police station who said, "The investigation is being done by Panipat police, but they are detained under section 151 of CrPC shanti bhang karne ke lie (for disrupting peace)." When asked what was it that they had exactly done to warrant this detention. "Vo virodh kar rahain the giraftaari ka. Vohi shanti bhang thi. Iske ilava aur koi section nahi daala hai. (They were standing against Akhlaq getting arrested. This is how they were disturbing the peace.)