Muslim Man Attacked in Panipat: Contrasting Stories & FIRs Emerge

After speaking to four station house officers (SHO) who kept saying the case was not in their jurisdiction, this reporter finally got through Chandni Bagh police station SHO Inspector Ankit Nandal who confirmed that he was investigating both FIRs.



Explaining the alleged sequence of events, he said, “On 24 August night, Akhlaq tried to enter a home from the back entrance. The family was sleeping in the verandah. There was a child who was seven years old, who he picked and left. Their home was adjacent to the railway line. The moment they realised that he was not there, they began searching for him. While doing so they reached a park close by in Kishanpura, where they heard a child making sounds. This is when they saw Akhlaq and that child barely had any clothes on them. They then confronted Akhlaq, asked him questions and beat him up at the park itself.”

Akhlaq then ran away to the railway track, and the family took their son and brought him back home, he said.

“The next day the railway police got to know that there was a man who was lying on the line and his hand was severed. They then hospitalised him. For days, due to his injuries, he was unfit to register a complaint. Then on 7 September an FIR was registered on his complaint,” Nandal said.