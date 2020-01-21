Termed ‘Cultural Fascists’, IRCTC Scraps Menu Change in Kerala

As the outrage swelled, Ernakulam MP Hibi Eden said that he had spoken to the IRCTC’s managing director about the change of menu, and had been assured that the matter would be looked into. As reported by The Indian Express, he spoke to IRCTC MD RP Mall over the phone and he heard our concerns genuinely.

“He said that he would speak to his officers as well as consult us before taking a decision within a week. I told him that local cuisine include puttu, egg curry have been excluded. He promised that the issue would be resolved within a week,” Eden said, as reported by The Indian Express.

“They didn’t clarify on why these items were excluded. I think the tenders are given to companies and a standard menu may have been prescribed. There’s an influence of a North Indian lobby in this.” Eden also wrote to Goyal, and copies of the letter soon spread online.

"Malayalees are discriminated in trains and railway refreshment rooms by the food, which is the right of every passenger," the letter reads.