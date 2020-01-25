On Republic Day Eve, Jaipur Lit Fest Sings Dissent
At the end of a performance and discussion session on the poetry of Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Firaq Gorakhpuri, thousands of attendees started to sing Faiz’s controversial poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’. The poem has grabbed eyeballs of even those who have little to no interest in poetry, as it has become an anthem during the ongoing CAA-NRC protests.
The Quint’s Opinion Editor Nishtha Gautam and Supreme Court lawyer and author Dr Saif Mahmood discussed the revolutionary and romantic flavours of the poetry of the two well known poets.
Singers Chinmayi Tripathi and Joel sang select ghazals by Faiz and Firaq in order to give the audience an opportunity to experience the musicality of poetry.
The audience were also reminded of the elements of romance and love in Faiz’s work and the psychological sophistication of Firaq’s poetic expression.
Towards the end of the session, the speakers and the singers began to sing the Iqbal Bano rendition of Faiz’s Hum Dekhenge. Within moments the attendees at Diggi Palace’s Front Lawns—the biggest event venue of the Jaipur Literature Festival joined.
What began as discussion on the aesthetics and politics of the poetry of Faiz and Firaq concluded as a celebration of the spirit of dissent. The audience voted in favour of the singing of the ghazal in lieu of the customary question and answer round.
