On Republic Day Eve, Jaipur Lit Fest Sings Dissent

At the end of a performance and discussion session on the poetry of Faiz Ahmad Faiz and Firaq Gorakhpuri, thousands of attendees started to sing Faiz’s controversial poem ‘Hum Dekhenge’. The poem has grabbed eyeballs of even those who have little to no interest in poetry, as it has become an anthem during the ongoing CAA-NRC protests.

The Quint’s Opinion Editor Nishtha Gautam and Supreme Court lawyer and author Dr Saif Mahmood discussed the revolutionary and romantic flavours of the poetry of the two well known poets.

Singers Chinmayi Tripathi and Joel sang select ghazals by Faiz and Firaq in order to give the audience an opportunity to experience the musicality of poetry.