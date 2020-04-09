Odisha Extends Lockdown Till 30 April, Schools Closed Till 17 June

Odisha has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till 30 April, ANI reported. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the extension on Thursday, 9 April.

The state has become the first to do so, amid hints from the Centre that the 21-day lockdown may be extended or lifted in segments.

All schools and colleges in Odisha will remain closed till 17 June.

Patnaik has also requested the Centre to extend the nationwide lockdown and keep air and train services suspended till 30 April.