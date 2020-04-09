Odisha Extends Lockdown Till 30 April, Schools Closed Till 17 June
Odisha has extended the COVID-19 lockdown till 30 April, ANI reported. Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced the extension on Thursday, 9 April.
The state has become the first to do so, amid hints from the Centre that the 21-day lockdown may be extended or lifted in segments.
All schools and colleges in Odisha will remain closed till 17 June.
Patnaik has also requested the Centre to extend the nationwide lockdown and keep air and train services suspended till 30 April.
Apart from implementing strict social distancing measures, the Odisha government had also ordered that people who step out of their homes must wear masks in public.
Odisha has tested at least 2,441 samples till 9 April morning. 42 positive cases have been identified, with two recoveries and one death. 39 are being treated currently. At least 91 people have been placed under isolation in hospitals. The state has three active testing centers - two in Bhubaneswar and one in Cuttack, with a fourth opening in Bhubaneswar next week.
The state has allowed farming activities, as well as transportation of fruits and vegetables.
(With inputs from The Hindu and ANI)
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)