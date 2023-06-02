Photos: Coromandel Express Collides With Goods Train in Odisha, Several Injured

A passenger train collided with a freight train in Odisha's Balasore on Friday, 2 June.

The Howrah-Shalimar Express train met with an accident near the Bahanaga railway station. Several people are feared trapped, and rescue operations are ongoing.

Meanwhile, 47 people were brought to Medical College, Balasore for treatment, officials from the Odisha State Disaster Management Authority stated. On the other hand, 132 injured persons were shifted to Soro CHC, Gopalpur CHC, and Khantapada PHC.