Noted Historian, Author Babasaheb Purandare Passes Away

Noted historian, theatre personality, and Padma Vibhushan awardee Balwant Moreshwar Purandare, widely known as Babasaheb Purandare, passed away on Monday, 15 November, in Pune.

The 99-year-old was diagnosed with pneumonia a week ago and was on ventilator support in the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital, Pune, news agency PTI reported.

Purandare penned many works on Maratha ruler Chhatrapati Shivaji, and directed a popular play on his life titled Jaanta Raja in the 1980s.

Reacting to his death, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences, saying that he was pained beyond words.