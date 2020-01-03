‘Not Worried About Controversy on Faiz’s Poetry’: Saleema Hashmi

It is not "sad" but "funny" to call Faiz Ahmed Faiz's "Hum Dekhenge" anti-Hindu, says famous Urdu poet’s daughter, Saleema Hashmi on 2 January, asserting her father's words will always speak to those who need to express themselves.

Asked about IIT-Kanpur forming a committee to inquire into a complaint against the recitation of 'Hum Dekhenge' on campus by students to protest against the amended Citizenship Act, Hashmi said she is not worried about the controversy as it may ultimately lead to Faiz's words seducing those who are critical of the poem.