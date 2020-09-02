Delhi Riots: No Recorded Confession by Tahir Hussain, Say Police

Delhi Police’s Crime Branch has said that no confession of suspended Aam Aadmi Party councillor Tahir Hussain has been recorded in connection with his alleged involvement in Delhi Riots.

The police has made this disclosure in response to a Right to Information query filed by activist Nilim Dutta, chairman of the Unified People’s Movement.

"Statement under Section 164 of CrPC was not recorded,” said the response submitted by Joy Tirkey, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) cum Public Information Officer.