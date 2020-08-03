Hussain Confessed to Planning Delhi Riots, Claims Police Report

Tahir Hussain, suspended Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) councillor, has confessed to planning the Northeast Delhi riots, Delhi Police reportedly said in its interrogation report (IR).

According to The Print, the IR, filed by Delhi Police in June, says that Hussain has admitted to wanting to “teach Hindus a lesson” by making use of of his political position and money.

The report is part of the chargesheet filed by Delhi police.