No Uproar Over Farmers: Pawar Slams Politics Over Sushant’s Death

NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, 12 August, slammed the politics over actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and said that nobody spoke about farmer suicides as much.

“I've seen Maharashtra and Mumbai police for last 50 years and I trust them. I don't want to comment on what others have accused them of. If someone thinks that CBI or any other agency should probe the matter then I won't oppose it,” Pawar said, as quoted by ANI.