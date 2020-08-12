No Uproar Over Farmers: Pawar Slams Politics Over Sushant’s Death
The NCP supremo said that he trusts the Mumbai police’s investigation.
NCP supremo Sharad Pawar on Wednesday, 12 August, slammed the politics over actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death and said that nobody spoke about farmer suicides as much.
“I've seen Maharashtra and Mumbai police for last 50 years and I trust them. I don't want to comment on what others have accused them of. If someone thinks that CBI or any other agency should probe the matter then I won't oppose it,” Pawar said, as quoted by ANI.
“It is unfortunate that a person died by suicide, but why is it being discussed so much? I don’t think it is such a big issue. A farmer told me that over 20 farmers have died by suicide, nobody spoke about it,” Pawar added.
On his grand nephew and deputy CM Ajit Pawar’s son Parth Pawar echoing the demand for a CBI inquiry in the matter, Pawar said that he was “immature” and the comment wasn’t taken seriously.
“We don't give importance to Parth Pawar's demand, as he is immature,” he was quoted as saying.
As politics over the matter peaks, the Supreme Court on Tuesday reserved its judgment on Rhea Chakraborty's petition seeking transfer of the FIR from Patna to Mumbai.
The court has also asked all the parties to file written notes of all precedent judgments compiled before the court by Thursday, 13 August.
(With inputs from ANI)
