No One Questioning Those Talking of Dividing Country: Kapil Mishra

BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday, 27 February said that no question is being asked to "people who are talking about dividing country".

Mishra said, "No question is being asked to people on whose terrace, petrol bombs and weapon were found. Videos are surfacing but nobody is asking questions about that. But someone who only requested for road to be cleared as it was causing inconvenience to 35 lakh people is being called a terrorist and villian."

Mishra, a former AAP MLA who unsuccessfully contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Model Town, had led a gathering in support of the CAA at Maujpur Chowk in Jafarabad area on Sunday, 23 February, after which violence erupted between pro and anti CAA groups, reports PTI.