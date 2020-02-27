No One Questioning Those Talking of Dividing Country: Kapil Mishra
BJP leader Kapil Mishra on Thursday, 27 February said that no question is being asked to "people who are talking about dividing country".
Mishra said, "No question is being asked to people on whose terrace, petrol bombs and weapon were found. Videos are surfacing but nobody is asking questions about that. But someone who only requested for road to be cleared as it was causing inconvenience to 35 lakh people is being called a terrorist and villian."
Mishra, a former AAP MLA who unsuccessfully contested the recent Assembly polls on a BJP ticket from Model Town, had led a gathering in support of the CAA at Maujpur Chowk in Jafarabad area on Sunday, 23 February, after which violence erupted between pro and anti CAA groups, reports PTI.
"There has been no comments made by AAP and Congress on Tahir Hussain," Mishra argued.
He further added, "If you call those blocking the road, agitators and those asking to clear it, terrorists, it shows your bias and dirty politics."
When asked about HC's proceedings against him, he said he doesn't want to comment on a sub judice matter.
Earlier on Tuesday, in a series of tweets, Mishra said that he was being abused and issued "death threats" and stressed that he did not commit any crime by supporting the amended citizenship law.
The Delhi High Court on Thursday gave the Centre a month to respond on the FIR against alleged hate speech by Kapil Mishra, Anurag Thakur, Abhay Verma and Parvesh Verma.
What Verma Said in Pro-CAA Rally on Sunday
On Sunday, Verma shared on twitter a video from his rally in support of the Citizenship Amendment Act where he and others can be seen shouting slogans in favour of shooting ‘traitors’.
“Goli maaron saalon ko, desh ke gaddaron ko (Shoot them, the anti-nationals),“ people can be heard chanting in the video.
Mishra tweeted saying, “We too have come out on the streets; let there be no misunderstanding: We know how to win in Parliament, we also know how to win on the street. I have come out on to the streets with thousands of youths of Delhi.”
He later deleted this tweet.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
