‘Shoot Anti-Nationals’: BJP Leader Kapil Mishra at Pro-CAA Rally
Thousands of people have hit the streets across India over the past week to protest the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) passed by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP). Amid the anti-CAA protests, there are protests in favour of the Act as well.
BJP leader Kapil Mishra took to Twitter to share a video of a protest supporting the Citizenship Amendment Act on Friday, 20 December 2019, in New Delhi. In the video, protesters can be seen shouting, ‘Goli maaron saalon ko, desh ke gaddaron ko (Shoot them, the anti-nationals)’ as anti-CAA protests rocked parts of the capital.
Former AAP Minister and disqualified MLA, Mishra joined the BJP in August 2019 after Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel disqualified him under the anti-defection law him earlier the same month. As an AAP Minister, Mishra has a controversial history, criticising the AAP supremo after being removed from office in May 2017. He often even shared the stage with BJP leaders in public events while in office.
