‘Shoot Anti-Nationals’: BJP Leader Kapil Mishra at Pro-CAA Rally

Former AAP Minister and disqualified MLA, Mishra joined the BJP in August 2019 after Delhi Assembly Speaker Ram Niwas Goel disqualified him under the anti-defection law him earlier the same month. As an AAP Minister, Mishra has a controversial history, criticising the AAP supremo after being removed from office in May 2017. He often even shared the stage with BJP leaders in public events while in office.