No Cut in Basic Pay, DA, and No Employee to Be Laid Off: Air India

Following governments decision to reduce the salary of pilots by up to 75%, senior most pilots of Air India wrote a letter to civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri saying that the decision could trigger ‘desperate and extreme acts’.

According to NDTV, the pilots, in their letter alleged that the government decision is "discriminatory, disproportionate and arbitrary and could have a disastrous psychological impact which could trigger 'desperate and extreme acts,' as has been repeatedly proven many times in the past."

They also reportedly pointed out, in the letter, that around 60 pilots operating repatriation flights for Indians stranded abroad had tested COVID-19 positive. The pilots said that the mission had come “with a heavy price to pay for those on the frontline.”

According to NDTV, Air India is suffering from a debt of around Rs 70,000 crore. Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Puri had previously, according to NDTV, attempted to justify Air India’s decision to send some employees on leave without pay for upto five years.