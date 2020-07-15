Some Air India Staffers to Go on Leave Without Pay For Up To 5 Yrs

National carrier Air India has approved a move in which Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) can send some employees on compulsorily leave without pay ranging from six months to up to five years, NDTV reported.

According to the official order cited by news agency PTI, employees will be accessed based on factors such as suitability, efficiency, competence, quality of performance, health of the employee, instance of non-availability of the employee for duty in the past as a result of ill health or otherwise and redundancy.

Department heads at headquarters and regional directors of the region have been given the task to assess each individual on the above-mentioned factors.