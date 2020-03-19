Nirbhaya Will Finally Get Peace: Asha Devi on Convicts’ Hanging

A guard of not less than 10 constables, warders and two head constables, head warders or an equal number from the prison armed guard, will also be present, it states.

The families of the prisoner will not be allowed to witness the executions. All other prisoners will be kept locked till the exercise is over and the bodies removed from the prison.

The manual specifies that a medical officer prepares a report four days ahead of the date of execution, mentioning the length of the drop to be given to the prisoner who is to be executed.Two spare ropes for each prisoner sentenced to death are kept in reserve.

After testing, the rope and other equipment will be locked and sealed in a steel box and kept in charge of deputy superintendent, it states.If the prisoner wants, a priest of his faith may be allowed.

On the morning of the execution, the prisoner will be visited by senior officials, including the superintendent, the district magistrate/additional district magistrate and the medical officer, in his cell