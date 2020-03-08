NID Convocation Ceremony Held Sans Chief Guest Mallika Sarabhai

While the college authorities remained tight-lipped about the change of chief guest and delay of the event, Mallika Sarabhai, in a strong-worded post on Facebook suggested that it was because “her views on the nation and most things are contrary to the ideologies that run India today”.

In the post titled, ‘The speech I was not allowed to give’, she also detailed the speech she had planned for the ceremony.

The speech points out India’s underlying uniqueness, culture, languages, diversity, crafts, foods, habitats, arts, beliefs and their manifestations. Briefly mentioning the history of India, Sarabhai then moved to speak about those in power.

“We are in need, as a nation and as a people of refinding our true selves. Not a sense of self sold to us by brand ambassadors and peddlers of fear, but the self that will once again make India a nation to lead to a clearer light, of reason, compassion and humaneness, of inclusivity, of acceptance of difference. Together we must counter the darkness that envelopes our nation and our soul today, the hatred that is being passed to us as nationalism (sic.),” she wrote.