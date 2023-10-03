NewsClick Probe: Media Bodies Express 'Deep Concern' About Raids on Journalists

The early morning raids, seizure of phones and laptops, and the ongoing questioning of several individuals – including journalists and commentators – associated with the NewsClick media organisation on Tuesday, 3 October have led to criticism from media bodies, including the Editors Guild of India (EGI) and the Press Club of India (PCI).

"The EGI is concerned that these raids are yet another attempt to muzzle the media. While we recognise that the law must take its course if actual offences are involved, the due process has to be followed. The investigation of specific offences must not create a general atmosphere of intimidation under the shadow of draconian laws, or impinge on the freedom of expression and the raising of dissenting and critical voices," the body said in a statement.