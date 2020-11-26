New Strategy, New Policy To Combat Terror: Modi on 26/11 Attacks

During his address, PM Modi also brought up the issue of ‘one nation one election’, stating that it isn’t an issue that’s up for deliberation.

“‘One nation, one election' isn't just an issue of deliberation, but also need of the country. It hampers the developmental work and all of you know about it. We must think about it seriously and office-holders can lead deliberations on this,” he said.

He further added that only one voters’ list should be used for the Lok Sabha, the Vidhan Sabha and other elections. “Why're we wasting time and money on these lists?” he asked.