Farm Bills Row: Days After Parl Nod, Nationwide Protests Underway

Days after Parliament passed the contentious farm Bills, a nationwide protest is being held on Friday, 24 September, with over two dozen farmer organisations having announced their support to the call for the bandh.

Opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, the Left, AAP and Samajwadi Party, have also extended support to the farmers in their protests.

The agitation against these farm Bills, which has been going on for the last couple of days, has been especially vociferous in the states of Punjab and Haryana. On Thursday, farmers from Punjab and Haryana blocked railway tracks, forcing the cancellation of some trains on local routes.