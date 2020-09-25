Farm Bills Row: Days After Parl Nod, Nationwide Protests Underway
Catch all the updates on the nationwide protests against farm bills here.
Days after Parliament passed the contentious farm Bills, a nationwide protest is being held on Friday, 24 September, with over two dozen farmer organisations having announced their support to the call for the bandh.
Opposition parties, including the Congress, TMC, the Left, AAP and Samajwadi Party, have also extended support to the farmers in their protests.
The agitation against these farm Bills, which has been going on for the last couple of days, has been especially vociferous in the states of Punjab and Haryana. On Thursday, farmers from Punjab and Haryana blocked railway tracks, forcing the cancellation of some trains on local routes.
Nationwide Farmers' Protest LIVE Updates
- The Modi government got the contentious farm Bills passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which concluded on 23 September, amid Opposition protests
- BJP ally Akali Dal’s leader Harsimrat Kaur Badal resigned from the Union Cabinet on the day the Bills were passed in Lok Sabha
- On Thursday, farmers’ bodies in Punjab began the ‘rail roko’ agitation, which will continue till 26 September, leading to the disruption of train services
RJD Workers Protest While Riding Buffaloes
RJD (Rashtriya Janata Dal) workers are holding a protest in Darbhanga, against the farm bills, while riding buffaloes.
Members of Karnataka State Farmers' Association Protest Near Bommanahalli
Members of Karnataka State Farmers' Association are holding a protest near Bommanahalli on Karnataka-Tamil Nadu highway.
Police personnel have been deployed in the area to ensure law and order is maintained and COVID safety norms are followed during protest.
Farmers Block Amritsar-Delhi National Highway Near Phillaur
Farmers, under the aegis of Bharatiya Kisan Union and Revolutionary Marxist Party of India (RMPI), have blocked the Amritsar-Delhi National Highway near Phillaur in Jalandhar, in protest against the farm Bills passed in the Parliament.
Police Personnel Deployed in Amritsar Ahead of Protests
Police personnel have been deployed in Amritsar city in the wake of farmers protest today, against the farm Bills passed in the Parliament.
"Security forces have been deployed at every crossroad and level crossing in the entire city so that no untoward incident takes place,” ACP Amritsar told ANI.
