Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik To Be Discharged From JJ Hospital

Maharashtra minister and National Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik is expected to be discharged from Mumbai's JJ Hospital on Monday, 28 February, and will be sent back to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody, the office of the politician told ANI.

Malik was admitted to the hospital on Friday afternoon, 25 February, two days after being rounded up by the ED for his alleged involvement in a money-laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim.