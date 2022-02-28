Maharashtra Minister Nawab Malik To Be Discharged From JJ Hospital
Nawab Malik is expected to be discharged from the hospital and will be sent back to the custody of ED.
Maharashtra minister and National Congress Party (NCP) leader Nawab Malik is expected to be discharged from Mumbai's JJ Hospital on Monday, 28 February, and will be sent back to Enforcement Directorate's (ED) custody, the office of the politician told ANI.
Malik was admitted to the hospital on Friday afternoon, 25 February, two days after being rounded up by the ED for his alleged involvement in a money-laundering case against Dawood Ibrahim.
The NCP has been organising protests in Mumbai following the arrest of the minister, amidst the demands of Malik's resignation by the Bharatiya Janta Party (BJP).
Malik was arrested by the ED on Wednesday, 23 February, after being interrogated at their South Bombay office for close to five hours.
Post the interrogation, the ED produced him before the special court judge RN Rokade, who sent Malik to ED custody till March 3.
(With inputs from ANI.)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.