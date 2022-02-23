ED Questions NCP's Nawab Malik in Money Laundering Case Linked to Underworld

The Enforcement Directorate on Wednesday, 23 February, questioned Maharashtra minister and Nationalist Congress Party leader Nawab Malik in a money laundering case involving underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

On Wednesday morning, a team of ED officials reached the minister's Kurla residence and took him to the agency's office in Mumbai. Advocate Amir Malik, the minister's son, accompanied him to the agency's premises.

Earlier this month, the ED had filed a case under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) and the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) based on an FIR registered by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) against the D Company.