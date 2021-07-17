Any Decision Taken By Cong Prez Acceptable: Punjab CM Amid Sidhu Row
The meeting came two days after reports said that Sidhu is likely to be appointed as Punjab Congress chief.
Amid speculation and row over appointment of the next Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee (PPCC) chief, Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said that "any decision taken by Congress President Sonia Gandhi will be acceptable to all."
This comes after senior Congress leader Harish Rawat met Singh, amid reports that Navjot Singh Sidhu is likely to be appointed as the Punjab Congress chief, replacing Sunil Jakhar.
”Had a fruitful meeting with Harish Rawat. Reiterated that any decision of INC president will be acceptable to all. Raised certain issues which he said he’ll take up with the INC president," Raveen Thukral, Media Advisor to Punjab chief minister, told media.
Sources told ANI that the Punjab Congress crisis is likely to be 'resolved soon' and that four working presidents will be appointed along with Sidhu.
Meanwhile, Sidhu, the face of the revolt against CM Singh, met Jakhar at the latter's residence in Panchkula.
Singh Writes to Sonia Gandhi?
Singh has written to Sonia Gandhi, reports said on Friday, 16 July, amid continuing tussle in the party's state unit.
Late on Thursday, 15 July, NDTV quoted sources as saying that the Punjab CM is 'unhappy' with Sidhu's likely elevation.
The tussle comes ahead of the Assembly elections in the state, scheduled for early next year, and may hurt the party, which is seeking re-election after its win in 2017.
(With inputs from ANI, NDTV)
